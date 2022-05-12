PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Jucy's Smokehouse BBQ.
Enjoy Texas-style barbeque at the cafeteria-style venue. The restaurant is located on La Grange Road in PeWee Valley.
The restaurant serves up delectable brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs and wings. Add coleslaw, potato salad, or deviled eggs to your order.
Jucy's is a family business for Manager Troy Phillips. His daughters work alongside him to create the delicious recipes.
The restaurant does carry-out, delivery and catering.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 dollars starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 12th. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.