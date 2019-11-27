LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We have a special Be Our Guest deal this week for Lights Under Louisville.
Drive your vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the only underground holiday light show in the world!
This deal has a special price of $13.50. The ticket allows for one vehicle to experience Lights Under Louisville and can be used Sundays - Thursdays this holiday season.
Restrictions
- Valid for (1) Standard Vehicle Admission Pass through Lights Under Louisville
- Valid Sundays - Thursdays only
- Admits one car, pickup truck, full size suv or minivan
- Not valid for full size van
- Not valid with any other discount
- Must present physical ticket
- Admission Pass will expire 01-04-2020
