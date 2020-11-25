LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We have a special Be Our Guest deal this week for Lights Under Louisville.
Drive your vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the only underground holiday light show in the world!
This deal has a special price of $13.50. The ticket allows for one vehicle to experience Lights Under Louisville and can be used Mondays - Thursdays this holiday season.
Visitors can now drive underground to enjoy the millions of enchanting Lights Under Louisville starting at 11 a.m. daily until Christmas Eve, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day.
The annual lights show consists of more than 40 themed displays, more than 800 lit characters and thousands of lights to give visitors a mega-dose of the holiday spirit.
Restrictions
- Valid for (1) Standard Vehicle Admission Pass through Lights Under Louisville
- Valid Monday - Thursday Only
- Admits one car, pickup truck, full size SUV or minivan
- Not valid for full size van
- Not valid with any other discount
- Must present physical ticket
- Admission Pass will expire 01-03-2021
Click here, for your chance to buy one.
