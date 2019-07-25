LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Lou Lou Food and Drink offers up a variety of Cajun and Italian dishes at its St. Matthews restaurant.
Owner Jared Matthews stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off the restaurant's Pasta Carbonara.
Lou Lou Food and Drink specializes in Cajun, Mediterranean, and Italian dishes like pizzas, shrimp and grits, and hot browns.
$50 gift certificates for Lou Lou Food and Drink go on sale Thursday, July 25th, 2019 for just $25.
CLICK HERE for the Be Our Guest gift certificates.
CLICK HERE for the Lou Lou Food & Drink's menu.
The restaurant is located on Sears Avenue off of Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews.
