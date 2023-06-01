LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Lueberry.
Lueberry Acai is a locally owned smoothie and superfoods restaurant that started in the heart of Louisville’s beloved Nulu. The original location started in Nulu, and quickly expanded to the U of L campus for the students, a location inside St. Matthews Mall, and soon to be a location out in Norton Commons.
Lueberry offers a wide variety of healthier options from smoothies, smoothie bowls, hot pressed wraps, delicious toasts, and beautiful salads with everything in house made to keep everything fresh.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15. Those go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. Click here to get yours.
