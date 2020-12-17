LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Milano Italian Restaurant.
Milano's offers a gigantic menu, including several new items, of Italian dishes at its locations in Mt. Washington and Shelbyville.
One of those new items is the Godfather Challenge. Anyone who finishes the challenge is one hour or less gets their meal paid for.
Milano's plans to open its third location on Westport Road in Louisville in early 2021.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday December 12th for just $15. Click here to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
Click here to check out the menu at Milano's.
