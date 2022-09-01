Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company.
The restaurant offers international and American noodle dishes at three Louisville locations.
Noodles and Company offers customizable options with fresh and healthy ingredients. Don't want a typical noodle? Try the "zoodles" which are noodles made out of zucchini. It also offers options that have extra protein and less carbohydrates.
The restaurant has a new special, offering seven dishes for $7 each.
Check out the Linguine Lemon Parmesan in September to celebrate National Linguine Day.
You can get a $50 certificate for $25 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Click here to get yours.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.