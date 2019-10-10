LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Be Our Guest at Noodles and Company!
Noodles and Company offers noodle dishes, sandwiches, salads and soups--all inspired by the cultural heritage of cuisines from around the globe, such as: Zucchini Shrimp Scampi, Zucchini Truffle Mac and Cheese, and more.
The restaurant now offers a brand new Cauliflower Rigatoni. It's described as Cauliflower-infused rigatoni in a light onion cream sauce with roasted zucchini, mushrooms, and spinach finished with Montamore cheese and parsley.
There are three Noodles & Company locations in Louisville including in Plainview Village, the Paddock Shops, and a third location at the University of Louisville Belknap Campus. They also work with several food delivery services like UberEats and Postmates.
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Noodles & Company. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $25 on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Click here, for your chance to buy one.
