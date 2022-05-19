LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Noodles and Company.
The restaurant has a wide variety of noodle dishes, including gluten free and meatless options.
It's featuring it's new Lemon Parmesean "Lean"-giuini. It's a new healthy option customers can enjoy this summer. The restaurant also offers other healthy options like zucchini noodles and pesto cavatappi.
At 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 19, $50 certificates go on sale for $25. Click here for your certificate.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.