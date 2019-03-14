O-LINE SPORTS GRILL BE OUR GUEST 3-14-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has a Be Our Guest Deal to O-Line Sports Grill.

The restaurant is known for its signature wings. It's great place to watch any game, all year long.

O-Line offers burgers, including the juicy Lucy and nacho burger.

The restaurant is located at 2813 North Hurstbourne Parkway.

Beginning Thursday at 9:00 a.m., $40 gift certificates will go on sale for $20. Click here to take advantage of the deal.

O-Line Sports Grill

2813 N. Hurstbourne Parkway

502-384-6171

Facebook

