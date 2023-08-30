LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest to Oliver's Chop House & Bourbon Bar.
Named for the winning jockey of the first ever Kentucky Derby in 1875, Oliver Lewis, Oliver's Chop House & Bourbon Bar elevates the dining experience with unique and complex flavors and elegant plating.
Located in the Derby City Gaming and Hotel on Poplar Level Road, Oliver's Chop House offers 100% U.S.D.A. prime steaks, hand-crafted cocktails and a wine list with more than 100 options.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, you can get a $200 gift certificate for only $100. To purchase a gift certificate, click here, and hurry because this deal will sell out fast.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.