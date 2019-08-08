LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- WDRB wants your to be "Be Our Guest" at Puzzle's Fun Dome.
Puzzle's Fun Dome is an awesome children's indoor entertainment center and kid's birthday party venue for infants to 10 year olds.
Attractions include an inflatable fun zone, a pizzeria, arcade and interactive soft play for toddlers and preschool children.
During the week the facility becomes Puzzle's Academy Child Development Center for infants through pre-kindergarten. The Academy offers a stimulating learning environment with talented teachers and healthy play. A variety of JCPS buses that pick up and drop off children right outside of our facility.
On Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9am, you can CLICK HERE to purchase four vouchers for ONLY $25.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.