LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal to help kick off the Fourth of July weekend!
We're offering half price deals to Shaboom Fireworks. The local, family-owned fireworks stand has eight locations across Jefferson County and southern Indiana.
They have a wide variety of fireworks, including roman candles, multi-shot aerials, fountains, firecrackers and sparklers.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2019, you can get a $50 gift certificates for just $25.
To buy a Be Our Guest gift certificate to Shaboom Fireworks, click here.
For a list of store locations, click here.
