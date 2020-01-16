LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Celtic Pig offers Celtic dishes along with a variety of Irish and Scottish favorites along with southern comfort foods.
Owner Melissa Ingram stopped by WDRB in the Morning with potato Pierogies and several other of the restaurant's dishes.
The Celtic Pig is located in downtown Louisville on Main Street.
$50 gift certificates The Celtic Pig go on sale Thursday, January 16, 2020 for just $25.
CLICK HERE for the Be Our Guest gift certificates.
CLICK HERE for The Celtic Pig website.
