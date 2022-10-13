The Fishery

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at The Fishery.

The St. Matthews restaurant is celebrating 40 years in the business.

Enjoy the restaurant's number one seller: a fried fish sandwich and onion rings. You can also order fried chicken, grilled chicken strips, homemade soups, fried chicken livers and breaded oysters.

Co-owner Matt Clark says customers can try combo meals so they can get a taste of an assortment of foods.

The restaurant also offers catering.

Certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 . Click here to get yours. 

