LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Melting Pot.
The Melting Pot offers the ultimate fondue experience. The one-of-a-kind four-course meal offers cheese fondue including the restaurant's classic Bourbon Bacon Cheddar fondue. It also comes with salad, an entrée and the decadent chocolate fondue.
The Flaming Turtle fondue is a favorite among customers. It features milk chocolate, caramel drizzle, and candied pecans. The restaurant will also put on a show when it turns the fondue into flambé. It comes with strawberries, Oreos, marshmallows and just about any other sweet treat you can think of.
You can all add the sweet additions plate to your dessert, which features macaroons, caramel cheesecake, cream puffs, raspberries and blueberries.
The Melting Pot will offer its special Valentine's Day menu from February 4th to the 18th.
You can buy a $50 gift certificate for $25 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Click here to get yours.
