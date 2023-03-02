LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at The Peach Cobbler Factory.
The Peach Cobbler Factory features 12 different cobblers with vanilla bean ice cream, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, Pudd-N shakes, and many other tasty treats.
You can get a $30 gift certificate for $15 starting Thursday, March 2nd for the Kentucky locations only.
The Peach Cobbler Factory has two Louisville-area locations and one Elizabethtown location:
Highlands
2237 Bardstown Road
502-749-0040
Middletown
805 Blankenbaker Parkway, Suite 102
502-496-4020
Elizabethtown
2101 N. Dixie Avenue
270-900-1318
The Peach Cobbler Factory is in the process of opening two more Indiana locations, in Jeffersonville and New Albany.
Click here to buy, and hurry because they will sell out fast.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.