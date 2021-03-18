LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Silly Axe Cafe.
The restaurant in the Highlands offers food that's free of gluten and wheat.
Silly Axe is a safe haven for food allergies and can accommodate most any dietary needs.
"We accommodate most all allergies," said founder and executive chef Angela Pike. "I would say 90% of our menu is soy free or could be made that way. Dairy allergies are no problem as well. About 90% of our menu is dairy or can be made that way also."
A limited number of $30 gift certificates will go on sale Thursday, March 18th at 9:00 a.m. for just $15. Click here for your chance to buy one.
2216 Dundee Road
Louisville, Ky 40205
