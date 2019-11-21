LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- We have a Be Our Guest deal this week for great seafood.
The Storming Crab in Clarksville, Indiana several seafood dishes including crawfish, king crab legs, and lobster tails! You can even try fried gator meat!
Manager Rob Jones stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their seafood boil.
$50 gift certificates go on-sale at 9:00 Thursday morning for just $25.
Click here for your chance to buy one, but hurry because they are sure to go fast.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.