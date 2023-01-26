LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro.
Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
Brunch fans have something to look forward to this spring. The winery and bistro is rolling out its new brunch menu in April. If you're looking for a delicious dinner, try dishes like the turkey wings, roasted chicken, stuffed shells and much more.
The Blue Envelope is bringing fun and surprise to customers. The event gives customers a secret prize they have to wait to open in March. You could win a free bottle of wine all the way up to 12 free bottles of wine.
You can buy a $50 gift certificate for $25 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Click here to get yours.
