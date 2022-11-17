LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Winter Woods Spectacular.
Winter Woods Spectacular is held at Iroquois Park. Organizers have pivoted from a drive-thru event to a walk-thru event for the first time this year.
It takes about 25-35 minutes to walk the trail filled with millions of twinkling lights. There is also holiday music to help you get into the holiday spirit.
Winter Woods Spectacular runs November 25th to January 1st.
A sensory night is also planned this year for people on the autism spectrum.
Tickets are available now online. Adults are $15, seniors 65 and older are $12, children are $10 and kids under the age of 3 are free.
You can get general tickets that are valid through until New Year's Day or you can buy specific date and time tickets. Organizers tell us if you buy a specific date ticket, but something comes up and you can't make it, your ticket will be honored for another date.
You can get a $30 certificate for $15 starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17th while supplies last. Click here to get yours.
