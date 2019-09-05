LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're ready for a fresh, fast breakfast, lunch or brunch, we have a deal for you.
The Be Our Guest deal for this week is to Zeggz.
The restaurant is famous for Creme Brulee pancakes, biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, and, of course, eggs. It also offers a donut hole station where guest can customize donuts with different flavors of sugar.
$50 dollar gift certificates for Zeggz go on sale for $25 at 9:00 a.m.Thursday, September 4th 2019. Click here for your chance to buy one.
