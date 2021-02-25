LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB in the Morning invites you to Be Our Guest at Noodles & Company!
Noodles and Company offers noodle dishes, sandwiches, salads and soups--all inspired by cuisines from around the globe, such as: Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein, Steak Stroganoff and Zucchini Shrimp Scampi.
The company introduced its new Cauliflower Gnocchi with Rosa Cream Sauce on WDRB in the Morning. It's described as Cauliflower Gnocchi sautéed with roasted zucchini and mushrooms over a spicy tomato cream sauce then topped with parmesan cheese and parsley.
There are three Noodles & Company locations in Louisville including in Plainview Village, the Paddock Shops, and a third location at the University of Louisville Belknap Campus!
WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Noodles & Company. The $50 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Febuary 25, 2021 for just $25. Click here for your chance to buy but hurry they will sell out fast.
Noodles & Company
1225 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Suite #206
Louisville, KY, 40222
502-632-0102
4302 Summit Plaza Dr. (Paddock Shoppes)
Louisville, KY, 40241
502-804-4724
319 W. Cardinal Boulevard (near U of L campus)
Louisville, KY, 40208
502-632-2846
Copyright 2021 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.