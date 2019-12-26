LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest at Couvillion.
The Germantown restaurant next to the Germantown Lofts features Cajun and Creole dishes.
Roy Mattingly stopped by WDRB in the Morning to show off their food and show how to make their signature Saturnalia cocktail.
Saturnalia
1.5oz Old Overholdt Rye whiskey
.5 oz tattersall aquavit
.75 oz spruce-lime shrub
.25 oz pumpkin seed orgeat
1 dash Eucalyptus bitters
garnished with grated clove
$50 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning Dec. 26, 2019 for just $25.
CLICK HERE to buy your own gift certificate, but hurry because they will sell fast.
