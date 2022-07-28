LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Fistful of Ale.
The restaurant serves up craft brews and burgers in New Albany, Indiana.
Dereck Washburn with Fistful says Fistful of Ale is all about the punch of flavor. Everything is made in house and the restaurant makes 10 different sauces from scratch to pair with any dish you get.
Fistful is one company that includes the Fistful of Ale full-service restaurant and the Fistful of Tacos food truck, which can cater your next event.
You can buy a $50 certificate for $25 at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28th. Click here to get yours.
