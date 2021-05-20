LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Million's Crab.
The Louisville restaurant serves seafood and other dishes flavored with seasonings from all over the world. They also offer non-seafood dishes for those picky eaters in your family.
They have locations in St. Matthews and Middletown.
Million's Crab is hiring for front of house positions at both of its locations.
A limited number of $30 gift certificates go on sale at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 20th for just $15.
Click here, for your chance to buy one.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.