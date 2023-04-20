LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest to Noodles and Company.
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has something for everyone, with a wide variety of noodles to choose from.
The restaurant also offers gluten free and meatless options. Each dish is customizable to fit every dietary need and to satisfy your craving.
The restaurant also offers catering for groups of 20 or more.
Now that the weather is getting warmer, try Noodles and Company's take on a warm pasta salad with Pasta Fresca. This flavorful dish features pasta with balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic and your choice of cheese.
You can get a $50 gift certificate for only $25 starting on Thursday at 9 a.m. Hurry, because the gift certificates will sell out quickly. You can purchase them by clicking here.
The gift certificates are good to use at any Louisville location.
Locations:
319 W. Cardinal Blvd.
1225 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
4302 Summit Plaza Dr.
