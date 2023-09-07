WHISTLE STOP BOG 7.JPG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB invites you to Be Our Guest to The Whistle Stop Restaurant. 

Located in historic Glendale, Kentucky off I-65, The Whistle Stop serves up some of the best southern dishes like fried chicken, pork chops fried in a cast-iron skillet and fried green tomatoes. Don't forget to satisfy your sweet tooth with some scratch-made desserts like coconut meringue pie. 

Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m., you can get a $50 gift certificate for only $25. You better hurry because this deal will sell out quickly. To purchase, click here.

The Whistle Stop Restaurant

216 East Main Street

Glendale, KY 42740

