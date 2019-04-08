LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Summer is almost here and that means it is almost picnic season.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell stopped by WDRB in the Morning to make his Chicken Parmesan Pasta Salad that is perfect for your next barbecue.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta Salad
1-16 oz pkg. Private Selection Cavatappi Pasta (cooked/shocked/drained)
1-16 oz. bottle Kroger Creamy Ranch Dressing
1-6 oz. pkg. Roasted Tomato Bruschetta (at Murray’s or Specialty Cheese Shop)
1-7 oz. pkg. Roasted Red Tomatoes (at Murray’s or Specialty Cheese Shop)
2 c. Simple Truth Baby Spinach
1-9.5 oz. pkg. Kroger Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Mix
¾ lb. pkg. Kroger Deli Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders (packaged cold), slice ½”
1 c. Murray’s Shredded Parmigiano
- Combine pasta, ranch, bruschetta & roasted tomatoes in a large bowl. Mix well to combine.
- Add baby spinach, fajita, chicken & parm. Mix well until blended.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve. Great to serve on a for your next get together or anytime!
