LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The NULU Neighborhood Association celebrates traditions of the past.
The 4th annual Nulu Bock Fest event continues an annual Spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th Century.
To mark the changing of the season, the dark German lager, known as bock, would be released across the city after a winter of aging.
Bock beer is a rich, complex, malty, low-hop style of lager.
There are many varieties of bock - Maibock, Dopplebock, and Eisbock.
Although it is now almost always a lager, bock was originally an ale that was brewed by German monks in the Fourteenth Century.
The monks would often drink the rich beer during their times of fasting.
14 local breweries are participating in the NULU Bock Fest.
The 2019 NuLu Bock Fest will showcase the second-ever Wurst Fest Louisville.
Wurst Fest challenges local restaurants to create their own version of a cased sausage.
Each sausage will be paired with a bock beer brewery.
The restaurant will use that bock beer in the sausage.
Purchase a sample of the sausage and see who becomes the Wurst Fest Champion.
"Goat Races" are again the featured entertainment.
Goat races are traditionally associated with Bock Day, as "bock" means "goat" in German.
The event will kick off with the ceremonial blessing of the goats at Noon, and the day will include seven races with separate divisions for kids (baby goats) and adults.
The goats will race from Nanny Goat Strut Alley to Billy Goat Strut Alley on Clay Street.
NuLu Bock Fest
Saturday, March 30th
600 & 700 Blocks of East Market Street
Noon to 7pm
Live Music, Food and Beer
FREE to Attend
The festival will also include music from local musicians Hotbrown Smackdown and Louisville Folk School.
