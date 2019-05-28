LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Keg Liquors Fest of Ale event celebrates their 14th anniversary on Saturday, June 1st and their 4th year hosting thousands of people at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater.
Thousands of fun loving beer drinking folks from Southern Indiana and Louisville gather annually, rain or shine for this popular annual "Fest of Ale" event to sample beers from around the world, socialize with friends, and raise funds for children in need.
This grassroots fun fest promotes independent breweries and businesses, offering over 250 amazing craft and import ales for sample, plus wine, ciders and hard sodas.
Founder of the Fest, Todd Antz's father was a Jeffersonville fireman, and grew up watching fire fighters all over the area helping raise money for charity.
Tickets are $40-45 in advance and $55 at the gate on the day of the event.
