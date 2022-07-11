JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beat the heat at the J'town Summer Beer Fest.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the 7th annual event.
The festival returns Saturday, July 16, from 4-8pm in the heart of Jeffersontown. It features more than 50 craft breweries, wines, food trucks, and live music.
Look forward to summer seasonal craft beers from around the country in the Cox's Corner, plus the 3rd Turn Brewing's Kentucky Beer Garden.
Meet the owners and brewmasters behind some of the creations.
7th Annual Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest
Gaslight Pavilion and 3rd Turn brewery
Saturday, July 16, 4pm – 8pm
$40 in Advance
(Select Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors locations)
$45 in Advance Online
$50 at the Gate Day of Event (if tickets are still available)
Must be 21+. No pets. Rain or Shine event.
Click here to get connected to the Jtown Summer Beer Fest.
