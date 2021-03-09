NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — Spring means baseball season so players are gearing up.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some training advice from Jay Sorg Baseball Academy in New Albany.
Jay Sorg spent 12 years in the Cincinnati Reds organization as both a minor-league player and coach. He is dedicated to teaching the fundamentals and helping athletes reach their highest potential. Jay and his team offer private and group lessons to improve hitting, fielding and catching. Jay and his wife, Shelly Sorg, help others through wellness and sport-specific training at Sorg Sport & Wellness.
Click here to get connected to Sorg Sport & Wellness and Jay Sorg Baseball Academy.
