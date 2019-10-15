LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellamine University Knights Basketball kicks off another season with their annual Morning Madness practice Tuesday, October 15th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with the team as they conducted their first official practice.
This will be their last season as a member of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference.
Beginning in the summer of 2020, most of Bellarmine's athletic programs will move to NCAA Division I and join the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Head Basketball Coach Scott Davenport and the Knights begin their season with exhibition games against the University of Louisville and the University of Notre Dame.
