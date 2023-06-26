LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Summertime fun is in full swing at Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the activities for people to connect with nature.
It’s a great time to get outside and experience the sights, sounds, and smells of summer.
See the forest and the trees, hear the bullfrogs croak, listen to the Bobwhite quail whistle, catch a glimpse of butterflies among plants, and smell the odor of the many flower species growing at Bernheim.
Get out and soak up the sun or stroll through the deep forest shade on 40 miles of hiking trails.
Bernheim is the largest privately held contiguous forest block in the eastern United States dedicated to conservation and education.
Click here to get connected to Bernheim Arboretum & Research Forest.
