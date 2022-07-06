LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- See Vincent Van Gogh's work in a multimedia experience with Beyond Van Gogh.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the new Immersive exhibit before it opens July 6th.
Enjoy more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist art by Vincent Van Gogh.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes up 30,000 square feet at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The unique experience has sold over 3 million tickets worldwide, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.
The visual display turns two-dimensional art into a three-dimensional experience.
Guest will recognize classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many self-portraits.
Cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music transports you into Van Gogh’s world.
You explore three different areas.
The Education Room leads into the unique Waterfall Room which flows into the Immersive Experience Room.
Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s paintings featuring colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes shift and swirl in the space.
It's a unique and unforgettable experience for Art Lovers.
Beyond Van Gogh : The Immersive Exhibit
Kentucky International Convention Center
Wednesday, July 6 – Sunday, September 3
Sundays: 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm)
Mondays & Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesdays & Thursdays: 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm)
Fridays & Saturdays: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)
Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, plus fees.
This world-renowned art experience will be open for a limited-time.
