LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You could find your perfect Derby hat starting at 16 dollars at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got to do some early shopping before Big Brims Derby Hat Sale.
It's the "Black Friday" of hat sales and it’s bigger and better than ever.
Get the best deals on more than 600 Derby hats at the 7th annual Big Brims Derby Hat Sample Sale.
Prices start as low as $16 and there will be no hats priced over $75.
All ticketholders will enjoy complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and music.
Guests are encouraged to bring or wear their Derby ensembles for styling tips and more.
Big Brims Derby Hat Sale 2022
Kentucky Derby Museum
Thursday, April 14, 2022
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
$25 General Admission
Complimentary cocktails and light bites
Shop Sample Hat area from 6:30-7:30 PM
Click here to get connected to the Big Brims Derby Hat Sale.
