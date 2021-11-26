LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Thousands of people are getting a jump on holiday shopping on Black Friday, November 26th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got in the middle of all the bargain hunters at the Jefferson Mall.
Jefferson Mall was closed on Thanksgiving Day gearing for shoppers the day after. Most of the stores in Jefferson Mall opened at 7a.m. on Black Friday. The doors opened at 6 a.m. because Bath and Body Works began their Black Friday deals at that time.
Many people make it a family tradition to hit the stores the day after Thanksgiving in search of the best deals.
Click here to get connected to Jefferson Mall.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.