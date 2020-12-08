LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blackacre Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead decorates for the holidays.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores their holiday displays.
Christmas Village & Presley Tyler House Tour
Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead
3200 Tucker Station Rd
Louisville, KY 40299
On Sunday afternoon December 13th and January 3rd., you have the opportunity to take a private tour of two historic buildings (six person max. per group).
In the 1844 Presley Tyler Farmhouse, visitors will learn about the homestead’s history and enjoy the whimsical beauty of Christmas.
Holly and other evergreen adorn the mantels and staircase while trees are decorated in the library and parlor.
The 1795 stone cottage includes a special exhibit featuring a 60-piece Thomas Kinkade 1930s village and moving train.
Call the office at 502-266-9802 to reserve your time.
Tickets are $5 per adult and $3 per child.
The Historic Homestead began in 1782 when the deed for the land was acquired from Edward Tyler’s service during the American Revolutionary War.
Moses Tyler, Edward’s son, became the first homesteader on the property in 1795.
He built a double-crib Appalachian Style barn, which still stands and is one of the last in America and also acquired the first Whiskey license issued by the State of Kentucky.
Now until Spring 2021, the portrait of Edward Tyler III, brother of Moses Tyler will be on display in the Presley Tyler Farmhouse.
It is on loan from the Filson Historical Society.
