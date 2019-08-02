LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artists are making an impact this weekend in Jeffersonville.
The NoCo Arts & Cultural District presents the Creative Impact Series with Blacklight Art Making and Lantern Making Workshop.
The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission has invited artists to demonstrate various media under the lights.
Watch art be revealed with paint, fiber and other media.
Guests can also participate and take away fun blacklight art pieces of their own.
Participating artists include:
Andrew Preston from Preston Art Supply in Jeffersonville (marbeling)
Lacy Leonard (painter)
Russell Jackson (painter & comic book artist)
Allison Meixell (fiber artist & painter)
Jennie DiBeneditto (wearable glowing craft activities)
Kirsten Larson (glowing hand and arm art)
Tammy Burke (fiber artist with a giant LOOM)
Abigail Richmer (kids crafts & Jeffersonville Arts Alliance representative).
Creative Impact Series at NoCo Arts Center (628 Michigan Ave) Jeffersonville, IN
Blacklight Art Making
Friday, August 2nd from 6 to 9 p.m.
Duke Energy Lantern Making Workshop
Saturday, August 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All events are FREE and open to all ages.
The Creative Impact Series is part of the Steamboat Nights Heritage Festival Night Parade in the fall.
