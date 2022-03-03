NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) -- A blowout bar in New Albany pampers people and helps them get better at beauty.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited Blown.
The one-of-a-kind place may be better known for blowouts.
A blowout is the art of drying hair after a wash to achieve a smooth and sleek look, style and feel.
But Blown does lots more than blowouts including makeup, nails, injectables and classes.
Blown’s Beauty Camp is geared toward middle school-aged children who want to learn ALL things hair, make-up, and more.
Camps are Monday through Friday; times vary according to the season but generally start at 10 am and end at 12pm.
Camp consists of makeup tips for beginners, how to use a hot tool, and basic hair and facial hygiene.
The experience gives campers tools that last a lifetime, enhances their outward beauty, gives them confidence by learning about their bodies and hygiene, and reinforces the point that beauty comes from within.
Camps are offered during Spring, Fall, Winter, and Summer breaks.
Next spring break camp... March 21st-25th.
Beauty lessons include a thorough breakdown of products used, tools needed and techniques to complete your look at home.
BE A PRO $80 FOR 60 MINUTES
Blown Belles teach you step-by-step how to recreate one of our signatures looks.
HEAT STYLING LESSON $45 FOR 45 MINUTES
Learn how to use the hot tool of your choice to create your favorite look.
DADDY AND ME $45 FOR 45 MINUTES
This class gives dads the confidence to conquer a style leaving you and your daughter empowered.
MOMMY AND ME $60 FOR 60 MINUTES
One of the professional stylists walks you through step-by-step on how to create and tend to your daughter’s hair.
Click here to get connected to Blown.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.