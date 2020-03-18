(FOX NEWS) -- Brad Paisley is doing his part to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Fox News reports the "She's Everything" singer and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley own a free grocery store in Nashville — called The Store — that is now delivering goods to the elderly.
Paisley, 47, has started a volunteer delivery service that plans to deliver a week's worth of groceries to elderly individuals in specific neighborhoods in the city, according to the Tennesseean.
The singer announced the initiative on Instagram on Tuesday.
So, in light of changing times, @thestore_nashville is mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesday’s/Thursdays. If anyone needs to be included on this list, we urge them to contact info@thestore.org Also We will continue to operate regular hours 1-7 Th/F 11-5 Sat for walk ins but please bring ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment for our recently unemployed neighbors. #nashvillestrong
"In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley said in a video. "...We have a list of seniors that we're basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right."
He added: "Let's get through this."
RepostBy @kimberlywilliamspaisley: "Creating a nonprofit is no joke, but I am really excited to share our progress on The Store. We couldn’t have done this without a successful capital campaign, and we couldn’t have done THAT without YOUR help! Special thanks to everyone who has donated to make this a reality and especially to @esa_architects and @jandsconstruction for working their tails off to get this done. Can’t wait to open our doors soon and start helping the community by providing a free referral-based grocery store for those living with food insecurity. We want to empower our neighbors with choices for their individual food needs. See link in profile if you’d like to be part of this journey with us! #dignity @thestore_nashville #loveatthecore @belmontu #sneakpeek #mondaymotivation" (via #InstaRepost @AppsKottage)
The Store is run by volunteers and services those in need in the community.
Last year, Paisley spoke to the Tennessean about the store.
"This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times," he said. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet."
