FILE - This Jan. 25, 2018 file photo shows Brad Paisley performing during his Weekend Warrior World Tour in Los Angeles. Paisley released a new single, “No I in Beer,” and has been surprising people on video calls to share in a virtual happy hour. Led by the chorus, “We're all in this together,” the song sends a toast to frontline workers in the global pandemic, including nurses, first responders and farmers. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)