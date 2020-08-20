(FOX NEWS) -- Our days of drinking booze directly out of a hollowed-out pineapple may soon be over.
Fox News reports that First Magnitude Brewing, a craft brewery in Gainesville, Fla., has recently debuted a beer inspired by — and allegedly tasting like — the popular Dole Whip treats served at Disney parks, the Dole Plantation in Hawaii and select other locations.
Dole Whip Sour, as it’s called, is reportedly brewed with “actual Dole Whip mix,” presumably obtained from the Dole Food Company. The recipe also calls for pineapple puree and milk sugar, and results in a beer that tastes “just like” a Dole Whip soft serve.
“This beer is a creamy, dreamy sour that isn't too sweet or tart, it's just the right balance and is packed with pineapple goodness!” First Magnitude touts on Instagram.
🍦🍍𝓓𝓞𝓛𝓔 𝓦𝓗𝓘𝓟 𝓢𝓞𝓤𝓡🍍🍦 Today at 2PM we're releasing the latest in our flavors of summer series of sours. Brewed using *actual Dole Whip* mix, pineapple puree, and milk sugar, this beer tastes just like the iconic pineapple soft serve served at Disney. This beer is a creamy, dreamy sour that isn't too sweet or tart, it's just the right balance and is packed with pineapple goodness! The best part is, you can pick-up right here in Gainesville, you don't need to travel to Orlando! Place your order at bit.ly/FMorder (link in bio) and then pick up in our safe, clean, and fun brewery drive-thru.
Unfortunately, the Dole Whip Sour, which was first available for sale on Aug. 12, sold out within days of its debut, the brewery confirmed on Facebook. And while there are no plans to brew another batch “at the moment,” First Magnitude revealed that they “may do more in the future.”
“I need some of this in my life!!” one fan on Facebook wrote.
“Not to be dramatic but I would sell my soul if you could get this in Ontario!” another Instagram user claimed.
First Magnitude, meanwhile, is currently taking online orders for its in-stock offerings, for curbside pickup at their taproom. But, as of Thursday morning, the brewery’s Dole Whip Sour has yet to reappear among its offerings.
In other words, don’t throw out your hollowed-out pineapples just yet.
