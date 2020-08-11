LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Taking care of container-grown trees or plants could bring you peace.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning with Russ Stevens of Twisted Nature Bonsai for an introduction to Bonsai.
Russ shared the history of bonsai and what makes a tree or plant a bonsai.
He also talked about how to start a bonsai, and what artistic “rules” you should follow.
When you start the hobby of Bonsai, consider the five basic styles, pot selection, proper tools, soil composition, fertilizing, pest control, potting and repotting, displaying your bonsai and winter care.
Click here to get connected to Twisted Nature Bonsai.
