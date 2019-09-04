(FOX NEWS) -- As so many over-the-top marriage proposals go viral these days, it’s hard to come up with a new and surprising way to pop the question.
That’s why one hubby-to-be decided — why even ask at all, according to a report on Fox News.
Edi Okoro, 30, had already bought a diamond ring for girlfriend Cally Read earlier this year, but still wanted to take it slow. Leaving it up to fate, the romancer from Herefordshire, in the UK, decided he would carry the ring with him wherever the couple went.
"I took the ring with me everywhere hoping the 'moment' would arise in line with my spontaneous style," he wrote on Facebook, in a post that’s been shared 59,000 times so far.
"After a month or so of waiting for the right moment, I was sitting on the sofa admiring 'my precious,'" he jokingly called the ring, "and it hit me! … I should just start documenting these moments!"
