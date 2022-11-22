LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's that time of year to decorate the house for the holidays.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets some helpful tips from Brownsboro Hardware & Paint.
Before stringing lights, check bulbs and fuses to fix bad lights.
Make sure you get the right extension cord.
There is a difference between indoor and outdoor cords.
And follow instructions so not to overload a circuit.
Secure outdoor decorations like wreaths, ribbons and inflatables to prepare for unpredictable weather.
Plus, Brownsboro Hardware & Paint wants to do their part to honor our Veterans.
Wreaths Across America is a national organization which started in 2007.
It’s mission: Remember the fallen. Honor those that serve. And Teach the next generation
On December 17th, the goal is to place a wreath for each of the more than 11,000 veterans buried at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint again partners with Corn Island NSDAR to raise funds to purchase wreaths.
This is the second year in a row Brownsboro Hardware & Paint has helped place thousands of Christmas wreaths on veterans’ graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint will donate a wreath for every wreath purchased, up to a total of 100 wreaths.
The cost of a wreath is $15 through November 30.
100% of the proceeds go toward purchasing wreaths.
Click here to get connected to the local "Wreaths Across America" initiative.
Click here to get connected to Brownsboro Hardware & Paint.
