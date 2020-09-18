(FOX NEWS) -- Crack open a cold one – as long as it's not attached to the wall.
A unique home has hit the market in South Florida with a design aesthetic that reads part condo, part college frat house.
The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo boasts 815 square feet of space and is covered nearly floor-to-ceiling with Budweiser cans.
Photos of the home, which is listed by Kristin Adams-Kearney with Kearney & Associates Realty, show a quaint living room, which flows into the dining room and a galley kitchen – all of which boast walls and ceilings entirely of stacked cans of Bud. Apparently there are only two locations with can-free walls, and those are the bathrooms.
Though the home decorating is up to the new owner – the property recently went into escrow – Budweiser, feeling protective of the intricate display, is offering a deal that would make any beer lover (and probably permanent bachelor) smile.
The beer brand is offering to stock the fridge in the "House of Budweiser" with Budweiser beer as long as the owners "don’t renovate."
The home was listed for $100,000 and was purchased "following a bidding war," a spokesperson for Budweiser told Fox News.
According to the beer brand, the new owner has yet to respond to the "generous offer."
The original home was designed by U.S. Navy Veteran Michael Amelotte. He started the beer can project in 1990, four years after he moved into the home.
"It took him 16 years to consume enough beverages and finish this project," the Facebook post from Kearney & Associates Realty reads. "This was a labor of love with extreme attention to detail as he painstakingly covered all of the walls and ceilings."
"He even created crown molding and used different sizes of cans to accommodate electrical outlets and the A/C vents," the post adds.
Amelotte reportedly passed away June 9, 2020.
