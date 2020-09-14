JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) — Buff City Soap brings their unique style soap making to Southern Indiana.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser visited the recently opened makery in Jeffersonville to get his hands dirty making soap.
Buff City Soap makes handmade, plant-based soaps, bath bombs, shower fizzies and other products in the in-store makery.
Customers can personalize their soaps and choose their ingredients.
This is the first Indiana store for the brand.
The mission is to create handmade products that are free of harsh ingredients and full of nutrients to make the skin happy.
1005 Jeffersonville Commons Drive
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812)590-3564
Click here to get connected to Buff City Soap Jeffersonville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.