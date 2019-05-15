LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Independent Business Alliance (LIBA) hosts the 11th Annual Buy Local Fair on Sunday, May 19th from 12:00pm - 6:00pm at Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road.
Admission is free and parking is $7 per vehicle, or free for bicycle parking.
The fair will include more than 180 booths from local businesses, artists and craftspeople, community organizations, farmers and even a "Kidpreneur Marketplace" showcasing local mini businesses run by kids.
Guests can also enjoy food trucks, a children's area, craft beer, bourbon and brandy, a Back Porch area for grownups and live music.
Musical Line-up:
Free Spirits, Generation Lost, The Fidget Spinners, and The Nuclear Ford Pintos from 12:30pm-2pm
Louisville Folk School from 2:30pm - 4pm
Bluestars from 4:30pm - 6pm
The popular cooking competition begins at 4:00pm when Chef Jeff Dailey from Harvest, the returning champion, will compete against Griffin Paulin of Mirin.
The two chefs will face off to cook with a box of mystery ingredients, and the winner will be determined by a panel of four judges and based on taste, healthiness, and how easily it could be replicated at home.
The cocktail competition also returns.
Attendees can purchase a flight for $6 and vote for their favorite cocktail.
Attendees are encouraged to B.Y.O.B. (to bring your own bottle) to fill with free Louisville Pure Tap®.
Trash Talkers will be help guests sort their trash, recycling and compost appropriately to make the fair a green event.
